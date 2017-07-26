Around the Region (07/27/17)

MODESTO
What: Dry Creek Trails Coalition Clean Up
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Dry Creek Regional Park, 2001 Edgebrook Dr.
Info: The Dry Creek Trails Coalition will be having a clean up of Dry Creek walking trails. Volunteers are needed and those who do help should wear appropriate attire and protection. For more information visit www.drycreektrails.wixsite.com.
What: YES Company Production: “Footloose”
When: Through Saturday
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: The Youth Entertainment Stage (YES) Company opens its 26th season with production of the 80’s musical, “Footloose”. Show dates are July 21-22, 27-29 at 7:30 p.m.; and July 23 and 30 at 3 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at the Gallo Center for the Arts box office or can be purchased at www.galloarts.org. For more information call 209-238-6850 or visit www.yescompany.org.
What: First Academy Summer Day Camp
When: Through Aug. 4
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The First United Methodist Church will be having its first academy summer day camp. The academy will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The academy is an educational program centered on spiritual, academic and physical development for ages Kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration is required. For more information contact the church at 209-522-9046, ext. 203 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Art Camp for Kids
When: Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum will be offering its second art camp for children ages 9 to 12 years old. No previous art experience is required, just a willingness to have fun. Illustrator and Education Coordinator Jim Miller will guide students through a day of “Drawing Nature Step-By-Step.” The lessons will focus on developing observation skills useful in sketching with pencils. Materials will be supplied. Cost is $20 per student. It is suggested that each child bring a brown bag lunch and plenty of water. For more information or to register call 209-736-2963 or email education@angelscamp.gov.
SONORA
What: An Evening with Bees
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: New Melones Lake Visitor Center, HYW 49 (Melones Ct. to Stud Horse Flat Rd.)
Info: Sponsored by the Bureau of Reclamation, the public is invted to discover what’s “abuzz” with park ranger and bee aficionado Sam Masquelier. Masquelier will discuss the life history the honey bee and help the public to become familiar with some of the bees’ close relatives also living in our region. Programs are free of charge, suitable for all ages and do not require reservations. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For additional information about the program, please leave a message for Ranger Sam Masquelier at 209-536-9094 ext. 233 or email smasquelier@usbr.gov.
50 YEARS AGO: A group of Modesto businessmen urged the construction of a $1.4 million downtown pedestrian mall, in order to create one central “super block”. The Modesto Action Committee voted 8 to 3 to recommend a “full treatment” mall to the city council. The committee, appointed by Mayor Lee H. Davies to study downtown urbanization, proposed research on a downtown parking district, expansion of present shopper parking with free parking, shuttle or mini-buses downtown, expansion of the downtown lighting program and new patterns of traffic flow in the business district.
