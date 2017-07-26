Jill Bollinger, 59, left, and Nick Bollinger, 37, right, load his cat into a vehicle after an evacuation was ordered for Mariposa residents due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, Calif., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Phone scams targeting Detwiler Fire victims, PG&E says

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

July 26, 2017 11:34 AM

Officials with Pacific, Gas and Electric are warning Mariposa-area residents of phone scams targeting victims of the Detwiler Fire.

PG&E has taken reports from residents and law enforcement of customers receiving calls from people threatening to disconnect power unless an immediate payment is made, according to a news release.

Those calls are scams.

The energy provider’s credit department does not ask for personal information or a credit card number over the phone, officials said Wednesday.

Anyone who has received such a phone call and given credit card or checking account information should report it immediately to their credit card company or bank and to law enforcement, PG&E said.

At one point, as many as 11,000 customers in Mariposa County were without power because of the fire, officials have said.

Customers with concerns about the legitimacy of a call about a past due bill, service request or request for personal information can call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

