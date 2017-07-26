Phone scams targeting Detwiler Fire victims, PG&E says

Officials with Pacific, Gas and Electric are warning Mariposa-area residents of phone scams targeting victims of the Detwiler Fire.
PG&E has taken reports from residents and law enforcement of customers receiving calls from people threatening to disconnect power unless an immediate payment is made, according to a news release.
Those calls are scams.
The energy provider’s credit department does not ask for personal information or a credit card number over the phone, officials said Wednesday.
Anyone who has received such a phone call and given credit card or checking account information should report it immediately to their credit card company or bank and to law enforcement, PG&E said.
At one point, as many as 11,000 customers in Mariposa County were without power because of the fire, officials have said.
Customers with concerns about the legitimacy of a call about a past due bill, service request or request for personal information can call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments