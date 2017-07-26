Judge: Baby Charlie Gard will end life in hospice, not home

Connie Yates, center, mother of critically ill baby Charlie Gard arrives at the Royal Court of Justice in London, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Lawyers for the family of critically ill infant Charlie Gard and the hospital treating him were returning to court for a hearing Tuesday, a day after the baby's parents said they were dropping their long legal battle to get him experimental treatment. The subject of Tuesday's hearing at the High Court in London was not immediately clear. Frank Augstein AP Photo