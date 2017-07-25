FILE - In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013, file photo, 28 year old Fang Hui shows off the scar from a living donor organ transplant operation where she received a portion of her sister's liver, at a hospital in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province. The chief architect of China's organ transplant program said Wednesday, July 26, 2017 that the country is on track to lead the world in transplant surgeries by 2020.
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013, file photo, 28 year old Fang Hui shows off the scar from a living donor organ transplant operation where she received a portion of her sister's liver, at a hospital in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province. The chief architect of China's organ transplant program said Wednesday, July 26, 2017 that the country is on track to lead the world in transplant surgeries by 2020. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013, file photo, 28 year old Fang Hui shows off the scar from a living donor organ transplant operation where she received a portion of her sister's liver, at a hospital in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province. The chief architect of China's organ transplant program said Wednesday, July 26, 2017 that the country is on track to lead the world in transplant surgeries by 2020. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo

News

AP Interview: China to lead in organ transplants by 2020

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 11:10 PM

BEIJING

The chief architect of China's organ transplant program says the country is on track to lead the world in transplant surgeries by 2020.

Huang Jiefu also told The Associated Press on Wednesday that China has adhered to a complete ban on the use of organs from executed prisoners that went into effect in 2015. Others in the field outside China have called for the country to allow independent scrutiny to ensure it is keeping to its pledge.

The U.S. currently leads the world in organ transplants, with about 28,000 people receiving them each year. Huang says China this year is on track to perform transplants on about 15,000 people but that the number is rising fast and should exceed the U.S. figure slightly by 2020 with much room to grow.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Newsom campaigns for governor in Modesto

Newsom campaigns for governor in Modesto 1:23

Newsom campaigns for governor in Modesto
Check out NASA's plan to follow alongside the upcoming solar eclipse 1:13

Check out NASA's plan to follow alongside the upcoming solar eclipse
Watch CHP helicopter rescue injured motorcyclist 1:23

Watch CHP helicopter rescue injured motorcyclist

View More Video