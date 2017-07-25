On death's door at birth, Stony the wild mustang turns 1

On June 8, 2016, Tharp Vet Clinic technician Victoria Martin, right, and volunteer Aubrey Avant visit Stony the mustang pony at Tharp Vet Clinic. Tharp's technicians helped bring Stony back from near death after he was found abandoned in the Fifteen mile Herd Management Area in early June 2016. Northern Wyoming Daily News via AP Karla Pomeroy