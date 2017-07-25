Atwater man shot twice in the head in critical condition

Atwater police are looking for information related to a 49-year-old man who survived being shot twice in the head, officers said on Tuesday.
Modesto Cuadras told officers around 11 p.m. Monday that a woman and at least two other people arrived at his home near the 1200 block of Bellevue Road in Atwater.
The man said he was shot in the face when he answered the door, and again in the back of the head, police said. Cuadras was conscious when police arrived.
Police have conducted interviews and a determined a person of interest, Police Chief Samuel Joseph said, though that person’s name has not been released.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear, Joseph said.
The man was taken by helicopter to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Atwater detectives at 209-357-6394.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
