Teen driver accused of recording fatal DUI-crash expected in court Wednesday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Check out NASA's plan to follow alongside the upcoming solar eclipse Pause 1:23 Watch CHP helicopter rescue injured motorcyclist 1:20 Best ever shot of northern lights? See aurora from 250 miles above Earth 0:25 Watch this Sacramento police officer cool down with kids in Oak Park 0:35 Air tanker makes smooth run for its assault on High Fire 0:57 Teenage driver livestreams fatal car wreck and sister's last moments 1:34 See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair 1:25 Modesto boxer scraps game plan, decides to go with Plan B 1:48 Badly injured dog saved by Modesto rescue 1:37 Mount Bullion resident on Detwiler Fire: 'Everything's dark, you can't find anything' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was shooting live video with her cell phone while driving near Merced, California. She was rolling when the car went off the road and flipped, killing her teenage sister. She kept shooting video after her sister died. The California Highway Patrol has not confirmed the validity of the video, but Sanchez's family confirmed to a local TV station. Sanchez faces charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Meta Viers / McClatchy

18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was shooting live video with her cell phone while driving near Merced, California. She was rolling when the car went off the road and flipped, killing her teenage sister. She kept shooting video after her sister died. The California Highway Patrol has not confirmed the validity of the video, but Sanchez's family confirmed to a local TV station. Sanchez faces charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Meta Viers / McClatchy