An illness spikes across the state. What Stanisaus County officials are cautioning.

Valley fever is on the rise, with state health officials recording the largest-ever number of cases in 2016.
California had 5,372 new cases of valley fever last year, more than a 70 percent increase over the previous year, the state Department of Public Health said.
Counties in the Central Valley where valley fever is common saw more people who were sick with the potentially deadly disease. Last year’s statewide count was similar to a surge of 5,213 cases in 2011, which was then the largest count since the disease became reportable in 1995.
In Stanislaus County, 72 people were sickened with valley fever in 2016, compared to 50 cases in 2015 and much higher than annual tallies back to 2011. Stanislaus has less trouble with valley fever than counties in the southern portion of the San Joaquin Valley, such as Kern County, which had 40 percent of the cases in California last year.
But local residents still should be aware of the illness.
“It’s not huge like in other counties, but doctors always need to be aware that (valley fever) is one of the causes of pneumonia or meningitis,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus County’s public health officer.
Valley fever, also known as cocci, is caused by spores of fungus in certain types of soils found in the San Joaquin Valley and the Central Coast. Infection occurs when a person breathes in dust covered by the spores when it’s windy or soil is disturbed by construction.
Vaishampayan said public health officials predicted a rebound in valley fever after the past two stormy winters broke up the drought. The rainfall created conditions for cocci to spread in the summer months, she said.
Cases of valley fever to date in 2017 were not available for Stanislaus County.
Although it has a smaller population, Merced County sometimes has more cases of valley fever than does Stanislaus. With 76 cases in 2015, Merced had an incidence rate of 28 cases per 100,000, and the county is consistently among the eight jurisdictions in California with the highest rates of valley fever. The rate is often less than 10 cases per 100,000 in Stanislaus County.
Some of those infected with cocci may simply have flu-like symptoms and recover naturally. People with a weakened immune system are more susceptible to serious complications, such as pneumonia, that may lead to hospitalization. It’s more rare for the disease to spread from the lungs to other organs or the brain.
Those considered more susceptible to valley fever include pregnant women, diabetics and seniors.
Signs of valley fever may include fever, fatigue, cough, achy muscles and joints, weight loss, chest pain, headaches and rash. People may struggle with symptoms for more than a month but most will have a full recovery.
Doctors often order blood tests and chest x-rays in diagnosing valley fever. The disease is treated with antifungal medications.
The best way to prevent cocci infection is to avoid breathing dust in areas where valley fever is common, Vaishampayan said.
“It is really the windy days that we worry about a lot,” the health officer said. On those windy days, residents may consider staying indoors, and keeping windows and doors closed or driving with their car windows closed.
The state health department advises employers to give training to workers about valley fever symptoms and precautions to limit exposure to dust.
More information about valley fever is available at www/.cdph.gov.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321
