Around the Region (07/26/17)

MODESTO
What: League of Women Voters “Lunch & Learn”
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgway's Restaurant & Lounge, Century Center, Oakdale Road and Orangeburg Avenue
Info: Professor Emeritus Dr. Don Ahrens, Earth Science & Meteorology at Modesto Junior College. Dr. Ahrens will speak on “Climate Change: Fact or Fiction”. The luncheon is chef's choice and is $13; reservations are not required. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: Back-2-School Block Party (Backpack Giveaway)
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Modesto Gospel Mission Children & Youth Center, 1400 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: Backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, identity kits and more will be given out for free at the annual event in advance of the school year. Also provided will be lunch, crafts, games and more. There also is a big need for 300 to 400 more pairs of shoes for boys and girls ages 5 to 16. To donate or volunteer for the event, call 209-529-8259.
What: First Academy Summer Day Camp
When: Through August 4
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The First United Methodist Church will be having its first academy summer day camp. The academy will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The academy is an educational program centered on spiritual, academic and physical development for ages Kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration is required. For more information contact the church at 209-522-9046, ext. 203 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
40 YEARS AGO: The Modesto City Council approved extending the Sonoma sewer trunk north of Briggsmore Ave. Vice Mayor Peggy Mensinger and Councilwoman Susan Siefkin were the only dissenting votes against the sewer extension. The extension would open the Orchard Neighborhood to urbanization on 466 acres of agriculture land east of Oakdale Rd. The League of Women Voters also voiced their concerns to the extension citing air pollution, lower quality of life in Modesto, the loss of prime farmland and added pressure of exsisting schools due to thousands of new families.
