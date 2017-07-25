Check out NASA's plan to follow alongside the upcoming solar eclipse

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer captures a view of the northern lights from 250 miles above the Earth in this time-lapse video. Here's what he tweeted: "People have asked me what a “burrito of awesomeness smothered in awesome sauce” is... Well folks, it looks like this…awesome sauce is green." Fischer was traveling aboard the International Space Station at 17,500 miles an hour when he took the photos.The bright dancing lights are produced by collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. Northern lights are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.