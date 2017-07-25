Check out NASA's plan to follow alongside the upcoming solar eclipse

For most North Americans, the solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 will be visible for two and a half minutes. But a team of NASA scientists is getting the chance to study it for seven minutes as they fly alongside the eclipse's path in the hopes of getting a rare look at the sun's atmosphere.
Best ever shot of northern lights? See aurora from 250 miles above Earth

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer captures a view of the northern lights from 250 miles above the Earth in this time-lapse video. Here's what he tweeted: "People have asked me what a “burrito of awesomeness smothered in awesome sauce” is... Well folks, it looks like this…awesome sauce is green." Fischer was traveling aboard the International Space Station at 17,500 miles an hour when he took the photos.The bright dancing lights are produced by collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. Northern lights are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.

Air tanker makes smooth run for its assault on High Fire

A Cal Fire jet air tanker takes careful aim before dropping fire retardant on land and vegetation in the path of the High Fire in San Bernardino's Lucerne Valley on Sunday, July 23, 2017. The assault is just part of measures being taken to battle wildfires throughout the state.

Teenage driver livestreams fatal car wreck and sister's last moments

18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was shooting live video with her cell phone while driving near Merced, California. She was rolling when the car went off the road and flipped, killing her teenage sister. She kept shooting video after her sister died. The California Highway Patrol has not confirmed the validity of the video, but Sanchez's family confirmed to a local TV station. Sanchez faces charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

Badly injured dog saved by Modesto rescue

A foster parent with Pupz N Palz rescue in Modesto found Mitchell wondering onto Highway 99 in the middle of the night Wednesday. He had puncture wounds and abrasions all over his body. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)

Taser drill gives shocking look at advanced police officer training

Taser training is an annual requirement for deputies and correctional officers at the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The X26 Taser gun is a less-lethal force option for officers, and is used to incapacitate an individual. Seen in this video is Deputy Don Nevins receiving a 5-second charge from the taser.

Watch moon photo bomb Hubble telescope's shot of Mars

While focusing on Mars, Hubble Space Telescope caught the tiny moon Phobos peeking out from behind its planet. Because the moon is so small, it appears star-like in the Hubble pictures. Over the course of 22 minutes, Hubble took 13 separate exposures, allowing astronomers to create a time-lapse video showing the diminutive moon's orbital path. The Hubble observations were intended to photograph Mars, and the moon's cameo appearance was a bonus.

Awesome video of humpback whale freed from shrimp trap in California

Fishermen, community members and marine organizations freed a juvenile humpback whale entangled in fishing gear on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, near Crescent City, California. According to NOAA Fisheries West Coast, a fishing vessel first reported that the 25-foot humpback whale was caught in a shrimp trap. The whale was successfully cut free after the combined effort of the Northcoast Marine Mammal Center, Humboldt State University, Oregon State University, US Coast Guard and California Whale Rescue.