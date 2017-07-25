Missouri sends governor law tightening abortion regulations

FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to supporters during a rally outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday, July 25, delivered Greitens a political win by sending him a wide-ranging bill tightening abortion regulations that would give the attorney general power to prosecute violations, prompting critics to warn the changes could limit access to abortion in a state that already has tough restrictions. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo