The Latest: Vatican: Too late to start care for Charlie Gard

Chris Gard, the father of critically ill baby Charlie Gard finishes reading out a statement next to mother Connie Yates, right, at the end of their case at the High Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2017. The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard dropped their legal bid Monday to send him to the United States for an experimental treatment after new medical tests showed that the window of opportunity to help him had closed. Matt Dunham AP Photo