Family shaken by live-streamed crash that left one daughter dead, the other in jail

The parents of two Stockton girls reacted with confusion and sorrow Monday, three days after their 14-year-old daughter was killed in a crash in which investigators said her older sister was driving while under the influence and apparently live-streaming on social media.

Jacqueline Sanchez was killed when her older sister crashed the white Buick Century she was driving outside of Los Banos Friday evening. Jacqueline Sanchez, who authorities said wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected through the back window of the car.

Her sister, Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was arrested at the scene of the crash Friday night on Henry Miller Road, north of Los Banos. She remained in custody Monday in Merced County on suspicion of drunken driving and manslaughter, according to booking records. CHP investigators did not disclose Sanchez’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash.

The Sanchezes parents, Nicandro and Gloria Sanchez, told KFSN-TV Fresno in an interview they have seen the video but had not spoken to their daughter as of Monday.

“I think she knows what has happened,” Nicandro Sanchez said in the interview. “What I think is, she knows she’s done something wrong.”

Obdulia Sanchez apparently was live-streaming on Instagram in the moments leading up to the crash. The video kept going through the entire crash and afterward.

The video shows Obdulia Sanchez wearing a red baseball cap, rapping to music on the radio. At times, it appears Sanchez has no hands on the wheel.

At one point, the camera points briefly to two girls in the backseat. Then someone screams and the footage turns red and blurry and becomes noisy. When Sanchez appears back in the frame, she shows her younger sister laying in a field, a large wound evident on her head.

“My sister is (expletive) dying,” Obdulia says in the video. “I (expletive) love my sister to death ... This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us, but it just did. Jacqueline, please wake up.”

Sanchez can be heard in the video saying “I (expletive) killed my sister, OK? I know I’m going to jail for life.”

CHP investigators on Monday said they were aware of video evidence were investigating the validity of the recording, according to Officer Wyatt Foster.

The video since has gone viral on the Internet after Stockton resident Mary Hernandez said she saw the video and reposted it.

“People need to know these things can happen,” Hernandez told the Associated Press, adding that she had gotten a range of responses from anger to gratitude.

“I mean no disrespect to their family for posting it,” she said. Hernandez said she knew about Obdulia Sanchez through social media but they never met in person.

Her parents said Jacqueline liked basketball and hoped to become a singer or actress, KFSN-TV Fresno reported.

Relatives have set up a GoFundMe page to pay for the funeral of Jacqueline Sanchez. Her parents told KFSN-TV Fresno she planned to celebrate her confirmation on Sunday, but now they are planning her funeral.

Obdulia graduated from high school late last year, but her parents said she had a difficult childhood and was in custody of Child Protective Services for the past two years.

A 14-year-old Fresno girl who also was in the car suffered major trauma to her leg. The CHP declined to identify her because she is a minor.

Sanchez remained in Merced County Jail on $300,000 bail Monday.

Rob Carroll, chief deputy district attorney, said prosecutors on Monday had yet to see any reports from investigators. Carroll said he was aware of the viral social media video, but had not reviewed it.

The earliest Sanchez could appear in court would be Wednesday.