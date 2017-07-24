What a Merced County detective says about the case of the missing Riverbank woman

There is still no sign of the former Modesto teacher who went missing last week in Merced County, authorities said Monday.
Investigators believe Jamie Tull walked away from her vehicle after she crashed in a pasture in rural Merced County on the evening of July 17. Tull’s family said she suffers from bipolar disorder and had been off her medication for several months.
Merced County Sheriff’s Department Detective Chris Sziraki said Monday morning “there is no real update at this point.”
He said his department has not received any “credible” tips. Her family offered a $100,000 award for her safe return.
Sziraki said the case is still being treated as a voluntary, at-risk missing adult case.
Asked when this type of case turns more criminal in nature, he responded, “when evidence shows that. At this point, there’s no evidence.”
He added that “nobody is being investigated. ... There is nothing to show there is any foul play in this.”
Tull is described as white, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has blue eyes, is possibly wearing glasses, and has brown hair.
If you see her or have information about her whereabouts call Sziraki at 209-564-0291 or Detective Sergeant Chuck Hale at 209-600-2540 or call 911.
Authorities ask that you not approach Tull but immediately call for help.
