Man dies after falling into MID canal in central Modesto

A man died Monday afternoon after he apparently fell into a Modesto Irrigation District canal.
At about 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were initially called to the area of Patricia Lane a few blocks southeast of McHenry and Fairmont avenues on a report of a man who had fallen into a canal.
An MID canal that runs east to west is just behind Patricia Lane.
When firefighters and police arrived, they found a man just west in the area of Johnson Street and Lucern Avenue, where crews pulled him from the canal.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
