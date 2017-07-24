A man died Monday afternoon after he apparently fell into a Modesto Irrigation District canal. Here is the scene from Lucern Avenue and Johnson Street on July 24, 2017, in Modesto, California. Patty Guerra pguerra@modbee.com
News

July 24, 2017 2:21 PM

Man dies after falling into MID canal in central Modesto

By Patty Guerra

pguerra@modbee.com

A man died Monday afternoon after he apparently fell into a Modesto Irrigation District canal.

At about 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were initially called to the area of Patricia Lane a few blocks southeast of McHenry and Fairmont avenues on a report of a man who had fallen into a canal.

An MID canal that runs east to west is just behind Patricia Lane.

When firefighters and police arrived, they found a man just west in the area of Johnson Street and Lucern Avenue, where crews pulled him from the canal.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

