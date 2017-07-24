Around the Region (07/25/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Muni Niners Womens' Golf Club
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m.
Where: Modesto Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd.
Info: The Modesto Muni Niners Womens' Golf Club is a group of 52 members (about 35 active players) with a wide variety of skill levels. They play weekly sweepstakes, and also host tournaments for guests from other nine hole clubs. There are three flights (handicap groupings) competing each week. It is all good fun and exercise enjoyed at Modesto's Muni Golf Course that was developed on what was the first airstrip in the area - Coffee Field. For more information, call Shirley Keyser, 209-238-3371.
What: YCCD Finance Committee Meeting
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: YCCD Office, Room A, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Yosemite Community College District invites all interested members of the public to its Board Finance Committee Standing Meeting. For more information visit www.boarddocs.com.
What: SCOE Operation Backpack Drive
When: Through July 31
Where: Various Locations
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) aims to provide local homeless and at-risk youth with new backpacks and school supplies. For additional information including a full listing of all drop-off locations, how to volunteer, and the option to give online, visit www.stancoe.org/go/backpack.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Art Camp for Kids
When: Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum will be offering its second art camp for children ages 9 to 12 years old. Illustrator and Education Coordinator Jim Miller will guide students through a day of “Drawing Nature Step-By-Step.” The lessons will focus on developing observation skills useful in sketching with pencils. Materials will be supplied. Cost is $20 per student. It is suggested that each child bring a brown bag lunch and plenty of water. For more information or to register call 209-736-2963 or email education@angelscamp.gov.
MARIPOSA
What: Sierra Artists’ Gallery Exhibition
When: Through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Sierra Artists’ Gallery, Hwy 140 and 6th St.
Info: The Sierra Artists’ Gallery invites the public to its 4th annual Photography Fest Show. The show will feature two categories; color and black and white. Awards will be given for Best of Show and People’s Choice. Admission is free. There will be an artist’s reception on July 30. For more information call 209-966-2284 or visit www.sierraartistsgallery.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: A Turlock Elementary School District teacher was selected to attend the NASA’s Mission to Planet Earth Project. Teacher Ken Selee of Dutcher Elementary School would be on loan to NASA for 1 year and he would be working out of the Goddard Space Flight Center just outside of Washington, D.C. Selee’s assignment involved converting satellite data into practice science lessons for high school and college classes.
