Private basketball coach suspected of sending inappropriate texts to Roseville players

A registered sex offender who was coaching youth at a Roseville municipal sports facility has been arrested by police for allegedly sending inappropriate texts to children.
Melvin Gabriel Allen Flemings, 28, of Citrus Heights was arrested Friday on suspicion of “child annoying” in connection with sending inappropriate texts to youth he was coaching and violating state law prohibiting registered sex offenders from working with juveniles.
Roseville police said that Flemings, known as “Coach Allen”, was a private basketball coach, offering lessons at the Roseville Sports Center, and perhaps at other gyms or courts, according to police.
Since March, Flemings was a customer of the Sports Center, according to Roseville police. He arranged for players to meet him at the Sports Center for individual or group lessons.
Players and parents knew him as “Coach Allen” but officers suspect he may have used other names. He was not an employee of the Sports Center and was not authorized to give lessons.
Flemings did not have a city permit, which is a requirement for private coaches who want to use city facilities.
The Megan’s Law website notes that Flemings was originally sentenced to register as a sex offender at the time of his 2011 conviction for “employing, coercing or using a minor in the production of obscene material,” according to a Roseville police press release.
Parents whose children were coached by Flemings are asked to email a detective at dmarks@roseville.ca.us.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
