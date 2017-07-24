News

July 24, 2017 5:00 PM

Missouri senators reconvene to consider abortion bill

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri senators have returned to the Capitol to debate abortion legislation but haven't yet taken action.

Senators met Monday to work on a wide-ranging abortion bill that would impose new regulations on the procedure, among a number of other provisions.

Senators didn't take a vote on whether to adopt stricter proposals recommended by the House or to stick with a watered-down version that already received Senate approval. Differences in the House version include a provision that would make it a crime for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances to respond to calls without lights or sirens.

House members passed the measure more than a month ago. Senate leaders say work has been delayed because of scheduling issues.

Senators are going back to work on the bill Tuesday.

