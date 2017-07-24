Detwiler Fire continues to power down; containment increases to 50 percent

The massive Detwiler Fire continued its signs of slowing down Monday morning. The Mariposa County blaze was measured at 76,500 acres – only 500 acres more than CalFire’s estimate Sunday night. And containment of the fire rose from 40 percent to 50 percent.
Cal Fire officials said Monday night it could take another two weeks before crews will have the fire completely under control.
A community meeting is scheduled for Monday night at Greeley Hill Community Club, 10332 Fiske Road. Area residents will be briefed on the fire situation and have a chance to question fire officials.
Evacuations in downtown Coulterville and in Tuolomne County were lifted Sunday. And the historic town of Mariposa breathed a little easier through the weekend, both because flames that had shrouded the town in smoke had moved away, and because the skies were blue and the air no longer choked with ash.
Spokesman Andy Isolano said Cal Fire was encouraging residents and businesses in Mariposa to return to normal. The evacuation order for Mariposa was lifted Friday and by Saturday, traffic began flowing through town.
Two men, Thomas Allen, 36, and Daniel Thomas, 38, both of Mariposa, were arrested Friday night after they were found in an evacuated area even though they had been caught trying to sneak in the day before. the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said. They were charged with trespassing on closed lands.
Cal Fire said the fire incident began in the area of Hunters Valley. When it started about a week ago, it had forced evacuations of residents near Lake McClure. Over several nights, the fire nearly doubled in size.
Since the fire started, 63 single family homes have been destroyed. Thirteen more homes sustained damaged. More than 4,700 fire personnel are still fighting the fire as of Sunday. Containment is expected by Aug. 5. The cost to fight the Detwiler Fire is estimated at about $10.7 million, according to fire officials.
Anyone with questions about the Detwiler Fire can call the Fire Information Line, 844-668-3473 or 844-668-3473.
