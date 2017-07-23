Officials on Sunday tend to five people injured after a vapor flash on a boat in Folsom Lake.
Officials on Sunday tend to five people injured after a vapor flash on a boat in Folsom Lake. Folsom Lake State Park
Officials on Sunday tend to five people injured after a vapor flash on a boat in Folsom Lake. Folsom Lake State Park

News

July 23, 2017 8:20 PM

Five injured in ‘vapor flash’ while boating on Folsom Lake

By Hannah Knowles

hknowles@sacbee.com

Five minors sustained first- and second-degree burns Sunday afternoon while boating on Folsom Lake after vapors in their vessel’s engine “flashed” briefly into a flame, officials said.

State park workers, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office officials and El Dorado Hills Fire Department crews responded at 3:47 p.m. to reports of a fire on a family’s boat at Browns Ravine Marina, said Russ Hasemeier, fire department battalion chief.

Authorities think vapors collected in the boat’s engine compartment and ignited immediately as the boat was started, according to Hasemeier. He said it’s important to ventilate boats’ engines after fueling them to avoid such build-ups, although he couldn’t say whether the Folsom Lake boaters took that precaution.

The flame was very quick, Hasemeier said, and nothing was burning when firefighters arrived.

The five people injured, all underage, were accompanied by an adult, Hasemeier said. Three went to UC Davis Medical Center to be treated, while the other two went to Mercy Hospital of Folsom.

Hannah Knowles: 916-321-1141, @KnowlesHannah

 
Sign up
Get the Daily Morning Bulletin with the top stories of the day. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair

See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair 1:34

See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair
Modesto boxer scraps game plan, decides to go with Plan B 1:25

Modesto boxer scraps game plan, decides to go with Plan B
Badly injured dog saved by Modesto rescue 1:48

Badly injured dog saved by Modesto rescue

View More Video