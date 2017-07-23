Rivers offer relief (be careful) as Modesto-area highs keep hovering around 100

Yet another 100-degree-plus day descended on the Modesto area Sunday, but a brief break is in store.
The National Weather Service forecasts highs in the mid-90s from Monday to Wednesday, followed by 100 or so for the rest of the week.
The hot spells have come after near-record rain and snow in the Sierra Nevada watersheds that feed the local rivers. That has brought warnings to be careful when swimming, boating or walking along the streams.
Sunday’s high temperature of 100 was the 15th day this year – and the ninth time this month – Modesto has reached triple-digits, according to the Modesto Irrigation District. By comparison, there were just 13 days in all of 2016 where temperatures reached 100 degrees or higher.
Sunday was mostly safe along the Stanislaus River, but rescuers did have to aid seven people tossed into the water in the Orange Blossom area east of Oakdale. The rafters, wearing safety vests, were rescued by the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
