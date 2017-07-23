Final Day at The 2017 Stanislaus County Fair

Amelia Norris, age 2, looks to her mom with joy after petting a goat during the final day of the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock California on July 23, 2017.
John Westberg
Erick Rodriguez, age 2, smiles while on a ride during the final day of the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock California on July 23, 2017.
Robert Lawson points to exhibits while holding Avery Boyd during the final day of the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock California on July 23, 2017.
Fair goers enjoy a kiddie rollercoaster during the final day of the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock California on July 23, 2017.
Miguel Lopez, of Pretzels for booth, folds pretzels during the final day of the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock California on July 23, 2017.
Hunter Moody (Sierra 4H, left) displays he show chicken to fair goers during the final day of the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock California on July 23, 2017.
Sofia Aguilar (age 5) paints a plant pot during the final day of the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock California on July 23, 2017.
Eric Lehman (age 2) builds with large bricks in the puzzle tent during the final day of the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock California on July 23, 2017.
Fair food booths lined up during the final day of the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock California on July 23, 2017.
Fair patrons walk through garden exhibits during the final day of the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock California on July 23, 2017.
