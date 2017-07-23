Around the Region (07/24/17)

MODESTO
What: Society for disAbilities Bike Camp
When: Through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Where: Thomas Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: The Society for disAbilities invites the public to its bike camp. The camp is designed to help those with disabilities to learn how to safely ride in a bike. The fee is $75 per camper for the week. A refresher course is available to return campers for $25. Limited full and partial scholarships may be available, by calling 209-524-3536. To register for the camp, visit participant or visit to be a volunteer. For more information contact Channa Kang, director of programs, 209-524-3536 or channa@societyfordisabilities.org.
What: Us Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: The Us Too Prostate Cancer Support Group invites the public to its next meeting featuring guest speaker Fito Ruano, volunteer with the American Red Cross. Ruano will discuss the plans celebrating the Red Cross’s 100th anniversary serving Stanislaus County. He will also give a comprehensive presentation on disaster preparedness with special focus on home fires. After the featured program, men and women form separate groups to share personal stories and perspectives. The evening ends with snacks and chat. Us Too offers knowledge on prostate disease, treatment options and tools for building a quality life after diagnosis. This includes a three-dimensional caring of self: physical, mental and emotional, within a mutually supportive social setting. For further information, contact Steve Bain, 209-602-1215.
What: Video Contest: “It can wait video challenge”
When: Through Thursday, at 11:59 p.m.
Where: Online
Info: The “Create Real Impact: It can wait video challenge”, is sponsored by Impact Teen Drivers Fund in collaboration with AT&T to increase awareness and education regarding the dangers of distracted driving and poor decision making. Contest ends Thursday, July 27, 11:59 p.m. Create an original Public Service Announcement (PSA) video showcasing your idea for a solution or strategy to fix the very real problem of reckless and distracted driving. The contest is open to California residents only. For more information and contest rules and submission requirements, visit www.ItCanWait.com.
HUGHSON
What: Hero Central
When: July 31 to Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Hughson United Methodist Church, 2007 Sixth St.
Info: The Hughson United Methodist Church invites the public to its “Hero Central: Discover your strength in God” program. The Hero Central program engages students with interactive, Bible-based fun as they discover their strength in God. They will become Heroes and explore how God’s Heroes have heart, courage, wisdom and hope. After a high-energy opening assembly at Hero Central, the Heroes make their way to centers for interactive Bible lessons, recreation, snacks and crafts. Hero Central is open to children in preschool through sixth grade. For more information, contact the church office at 209-883-4952 or visit 2017.cokesburyvbs.com/hughsonumc.
OAKDALE
What: Operation Chill
When: Through summer
Where: Anywhere in Oakdale
Info: Throughout summer, police officers will be dispensing well-deserved Slurpee justice to good kids in Oakdale. The Police Department is partnering with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youth through its popular Operation Chill community-service program, rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.
TURLOCK
What: Call for artists submissions
When: Deadline: Sept. 17, 5 p.m.
Where: Online entry: SmarterEntry.com
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center announces a call for entries for a new exhibition to open in October. “Pacific Currents” will be a juried, all media exhibition that seeks to explore the variety of ways contemporary artists have been inspired or influenced by the arts of Asia. From the adoption of Japanese ceramic techniques in the 17th century to Impressionist painters. Complete rules for entering can be found on the Carnegie’s website at www.carnegieartsturlock.org. Entries will be accepted at the link SmarterEntry.com, scroll to Pacific Currents, click read more, follow instructions. There is a non-refundable entry fee of $20 for the first entry, $15 for each additional entry for non-member artists; $15 for the first entry, $10 for each additional entry for members of the Carnegie Arts Center. For more information, contact Lisa McDermott, director, 209-632-5761, x101 or admin@carnegieartsturlock.org.
