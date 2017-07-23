News

NYC warns about possible rabid squirrel after 5 bitten

New York City's health department says any visitors to a Brooklyn park who were bitten by a squirrel in the last two weeks should get medical attention for possible rabies exposure.

Health officials say there have been five reports of people being bitten by an unusually aggressive squirrel on the southern side of Prospect Park between Tuesday and Thursday. They say squirrels rarely have rabies but are acting under the assumption that the animal did because of its behavior. If it did have rabies, it is likely already dead.

Officials say four of the five people who were bitten have been identified, while the fifth, who was attacked while jogging, has not been.

