Tool to help police in opioid crisis draws privacy concern

FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during Caron Treatment Center's Executive Luncheon on the Opioid Crisis at the headquarters of Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia. Christie has come out against a new Republican proposal that would allow police to gain access to the state's prescription drug database without a warrant, but the bill's sponsor says he will still push the bill this year, and even in 2018, if he's re-elected. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo