Book about Nelson Mandela's medical treatment stirs dispute

FILE -- In this Jan. 31, 2006 file photo former South African President Nelson Mandela smiles during his meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa. Some relatives of Mandela say a new book by a military doctor that documents Mandela's treatment before his 2013 death violates doctor-patient confidentiality. However, the now-retired doctor, Vejay Ramlakan, said in an interview broadcast over the weekend on the eNCA news channel that the Mandela family had requested that the book be written. Themba Hadebe, File AP Photo