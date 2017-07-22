Southern University reviews medical marijuana contract bids

Southern University received applications from seven companies seeking to be its medical marijuana grower, as the school sets up one of Louisiana's two production facilities.
The Southern University Ag Center expects to finish reviewing applications by the end of the month. The university governing board must approve any selection.
The companies vying for the contract are: Advanced Bio Medical, Aqua Pharm, Citiva Louisiana, Columbia Care, Med Louisiana, Southern Roots and U.S. Hemp Corporation.
Under Louisiana's 2015 medical marijuana law, only the agricultural centers at LSU and Southern University are allowed to grow the plant. LSU has selected its vendor, GB Sciences, and is negotiating contract terms.
The Advocate reports three firms applying for Southern's contract — Citiva, Columbia and Southern Roots — unsuccessfully bid to operate LSU's medical marijuana business.
Comments