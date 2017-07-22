News

July 22, 2017 10:49 AM

Southern University reviews medical marijuana contract bids

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Southern University received applications from seven companies seeking to be its medical marijuana grower, as the school sets up one of Louisiana's two production facilities.

The Southern University Ag Center expects to finish reviewing applications by the end of the month. The university governing board must approve any selection.

The companies vying for the contract are: Advanced Bio Medical, Aqua Pharm, Citiva Louisiana, Columbia Care, Med Louisiana, Southern Roots and U.S. Hemp Corporation.

Under Louisiana's 2015 medical marijuana law, only the agricultural centers at LSU and Southern University are allowed to grow the plant. LSU has selected its vendor, GB Sciences, and is negotiating contract terms.

The Advocate reports three firms applying for Southern's contract — Citiva, Columbia and Southern Roots — unsuccessfully bid to operate LSU's medical marijuana business.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Taser drill gives shocking look at advanced police officer training

Taser drill gives shocking look at advanced police officer training 0:31

Taser drill gives shocking look at advanced police officer training
Mount Bullion resident on Detwiler Fire: 'Everything's dark, you can't find anything' 1:37

Mount Bullion resident on Detwiler Fire: 'Everything's dark, you can't find anything'
Watch a time-lapse of the Detwiler Fire 0:38

Watch a time-lapse of the Detwiler Fire

View More Video