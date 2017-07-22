The Detwiler Fire is raging near Mariposa. Here is a time-lapse of it from different vantage points along Highway 49. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
July 22, 2017 10:23 AM

Detwiler Fire grows 1,117 acres overnight, nearly 700 more firefighters on the line

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

The Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County grew 1,117 acres overnight, raising the total to 75,200 acres. But firefighters were able to make progress on the blaze, which as of Saturday morning was 30 percent contained.

So far, 60 homes, 63 minor structures and one commercial structure have been destroyed and 13 homes and 7 minor structures have sustained damage. Fifteen hundred structures in the area remain threatened as firefighters battle the fire in Saturday’s nearly triple-digit heat. The damage inspection team is 98 percent complete with its assessment of damaged and destroyed buildings.

Cal Fire reports a total of 4,898 fire personnel on Saturday, 689 more than Friday. As of Saturday, 547 fire engines, 20 helicopters, 89 dozers and 63 water tenders have been used in the battle. The weekend’s weather conditions are expected to keep the fire growth moderate with isolated tree torching, Cal Fire says.

Evacuation orders for the town of Mariposa were lifted Friday. The cause of the fire, which erupted July 16, remains under investigation.

Officials estimated the cost of fighting the fire at $10.7 million on Thursday.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

