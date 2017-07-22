"Crisis pregnancy centers" must post disclaimers

The King County Board of Health has approved a measure to require facilities that are often faith-based and referred to as "crisis pregnancy centers" to post signs telling patients they are not healthcare clinics.
Multiple media outlets reported this week that nine of the 10 board members voted for the rule, saying the goal is bring transparency and accurate information to pregnant women.
According to the feminist group Legal Voice, at least eight of the centers operate in and around Seattle in King County.
The new rule requires that the centers, also known as limited-service pregnancy centers, post a sign saying, "This facility is not a health care facility." That sentence must be posted in 10 languages, including English, with all of the languages in 48-point type size.
