Girl dies in fatal crash north of Los Banos

A girl died in a single vehicle crash off Henry Miller Road Friday evening north of Los Banos.
The girl, a minor whose identity, age, and residence weren’t released by California Highway Patrol Friday, was one of two female passengers under the age of 18 in a white Buick Century driven by her sister at about 6:45 p.m. when the vehicle crashed on the south end of Henry Miller Road, east of Mercey Springs Road, Sgt. Ryan Swafford said.
According to CHP, the car was driving westbound on Henry Miller Road when it veered onto the right shoulder. The driver then over-corrected the turn and swerved across both lanes and overturned into a field south of the road. The girl was ejected and died at the scene.
The other female passenger, whose age and place of residence was unknown as of Friday night, suffered lacerations to her legs and was transported by ambulance to Los Banos Memorial Hospital, Swafford said, adding that she was a minor and a friend of the family.
The driver of the car, whose age and place of residence also was unknown as of Friday evening, was visibly distraught and combative as CHP and Los Banos police responded to the scene.
“She was detained for her safety,” Swafford said. She also was transported to Los Banos Memorial Hospital via ambulance.
Swafford said CHP was still trying to determine if seat belts were worn in the car, and where the deceased passenger was sitting.
The crash was under investigation Friday night.
