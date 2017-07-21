Girl dies in fatal crash north of Los Banos

1:37 Mount Bullion resident on Detwiler Fire: 'Everything's dark, you can't find anything' Pause

0:38 Watch a time-lapse of the Detwiler Fire

1:20 Avoid danger while pounding the pavement

1:31 Watch moon photo bomb Hubble telescope's shot of Mars

1:32 Here's how NASA will study Earth's energy during total solar eclipse in August

0:31 Taser drill gives shocking look at advanced police officer training

1:21 Awesome video of humpback whale freed from shrimp trap in California

1:47 Detwiler Fire: 'This is the worst one I've seen'

0:42 Peek inside 'firefighter city' at Merced County Fairgrounds