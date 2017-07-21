News

July 21, 2017 5:27 PM

West Nile virus infects Manteca resident

By Ken Carlson

kcarlson@modbee.com

Health officials on Friday reported the first case of West Nile illness this year in the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

The virus spread by mosquito bites infected a 70-year-old Manteca man, said Dr. Alvaro Garza, public health officer for San Joaquin County.

Cases also have been reported in Kern and Kings counties in the southern San Joaquin Valley and in Southern California. Few details were released about the Manteca resident who was infected.

According to a state website, the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquito samples in Stanislaus County. Valley residents are advised to take precautions against mosquito bites in the warm summer months because the virus replicates faster in the heat.

Even though the winter flooding this year was expected to create conditions for mosquitoes, the state has seen less West Nile virus activity compared with last year, said Jim Ferrera, a Stanislaus County public health spokesman.

According to San Joaquin County health officials, the risk of serious West Nile illness is low. About 20 percent of those infected may have a fever for several weeks. In less than 1 percent, a life-threatening neurological illness develops with symptoms including headache, high fever, tremors, disorientation, seizures or paralysis.

Adults 50 years and older are more vulnerable to serious illness and complications. Other risk factors are diabetes and hypertension.

Residents can limit their exposure to mosquito bites by applying insect repellent; staying indoors in the early morning and evening when mosquitoes are most active; replacing torn screens: and draining water from flower pots, gutters and pet bowls.

Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321, @KenCarlson16

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Taser drill gives shocking look at advanced police officer training

Taser drill gives shocking look at advanced police officer training 0:31

Taser drill gives shocking look at advanced police officer training
Mount Bullion resident on Detwiler Fire: 'Everything's dark, you can't find anything' 1:37

Mount Bullion resident on Detwiler Fire: 'Everything's dark, you can't find anything'
Watch a time-lapse of the Detwiler Fire 0:38

Watch a time-lapse of the Detwiler Fire

View More Video