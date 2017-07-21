West Nile virus infects Manteca resident

Health officials on Friday reported the first case of West Nile illness this year in the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
The virus spread by mosquito bites infected a 70-year-old Manteca man, said Dr. Alvaro Garza, public health officer for San Joaquin County.
Cases also have been reported in Kern and Kings counties in the southern San Joaquin Valley and in Southern California. Few details were released about the Manteca resident who was infected.
According to a state website, the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquito samples in Stanislaus County. Valley residents are advised to take precautions against mosquito bites in the warm summer months because the virus replicates faster in the heat.
Even though the winter flooding this year was expected to create conditions for mosquitoes, the state has seen less West Nile virus activity compared with last year, said Jim Ferrera, a Stanislaus County public health spokesman.
According to San Joaquin County health officials, the risk of serious West Nile illness is low. About 20 percent of those infected may have a fever for several weeks. In less than 1 percent, a life-threatening neurological illness develops with symptoms including headache, high fever, tremors, disorientation, seizures or paralysis.
Adults 50 years and older are more vulnerable to serious illness and complications. Other risk factors are diabetes and hypertension.
Residents can limit their exposure to mosquito bites by applying insect repellent; staying indoors in the early morning and evening when mosquitoes are most active; replacing torn screens: and draining water from flower pots, gutters and pet bowls.
