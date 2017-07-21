Around the Region (07/22/17)

MODESTO
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Jack's Pizza Cafe, 2001 McHenry Ave.
Info: The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after about 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months, causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
What: Video Contest: “It can wait video challenge”
When: Through July 27, at 11:59 p.m.
Where: Online
Info: The “Creat Real Impact: It can wait video challenge”, is sponsored by Impact Teen Drivers Fund in collaboration with AT&T to increase awareness and education regarding the dangers of distracted driving and poor decision making. Contest ends Thursday, July 27, 11:59 p.m. Create an original Public Service Announcement (PSA) video showcasing your idea for a solution or strategy to fix the very real problem of reckless and distracted driving. The contest is open to California residents only. For more information and contest rules and submission requirements visit www.ItCanWait.com.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia Big Band Street Dance
When: Saturday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main Stt
Info: The Columbia College Music Department in association with Friend of Columbia State Historic Park presents the Columbia Big Band Dance. The park invites the public to take part in this street festival-like event where visiters can dance in the street to classics from the 40s. Come in your regular steet attire or dress up in your 40s best and compete with other couples for best outfits, dancing couple and more. The event is free to the public. For more information contact the park at 209-532-3184 or visit www.visitcolumbiacalifornia.com or www.friendsofcolumbiashp.org.
100 YEARS AGO: Courthouse Park, located in Modesto, would be divided into two sections. The section facing 11th Street would be for men and boys only, while the section facing Twelfth Street would be for women, children and their escorts only. This division of the park was made by the park committee with supervisors Johnson, Whitmore and Little comprising the committee. The request for the division was made by George Vogelman, superintendent of the park, due to “drunks” and vagrants who made the park unusable for women, children and locals on hot Modesto days.
