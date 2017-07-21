Mount Bullion resident on Detwiler Fire: 'Everything's dark, you can't find anything'

While focusing on Mars, Hubble Space Telescope caught the tiny moon Phobos peeking out from behind its planet. Because the moon is so small, it appears star-like in the Hubble pictures. Over the course of 22 minutes, Hubble took 13 separate exposures, allowing astronomers to create a time-lapse video showing the diminutive moon's orbital path. The Hubble observations were intended to photograph Mars, and the moon's cameo appearance was a bonus.