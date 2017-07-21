Watch a time-lapse of the Detwiler Fire

Fishermen, community members and marine organizations freed a juvenile humpback whale entangled in fishing gear on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, near Crescent City, California. According to NOAA Fisheries West Coast, a fishing vessel first reported that the 25-foot humpback whale was caught in a shrimp trap. The whale was successfully cut free after the combined effort of the Northcoast Marine Mammal Center, Humboldt State University, Oregon State University, US Coast Guard and California Whale Rescue.