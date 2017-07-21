Amber Alert: Boy with Autism taken when car stolen

Authorities on Friday morning issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing 17-year-old boy with Autism who was a passenger in a car that was stolen Thursday in Los Angeles.
Frankie Vargoa was in a black 2009 Honda Civic with gray wheels, a cracked front windshield, tinted windows, and a blue illuminated license plate frame with California license plate 7LGH091.
The teenage boy was with his sister when left him in the small car at a parking lot. She left car running with her brother inside for 30 minutes before she decided to check on him, according to an online flier from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
She returned to the parking lot and found the car and her brother were gone. Authorities said security camera video shows the car in parking lot, then the care is gone without indicating in which direction it was headed.
Vargoa is wearing tan cargo shorts, white socks, white slippers. He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.
Authorities ask anyone who sees the car or the boy to immediately call 911.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
