Cal Fire: Mariposa residents’ return home ‘being planned’

Cal Fire officials said Friday morning letting evacuated residents back into their homes is a priority and in the works.
“It’s being planned and will be done as soon as areas are deemed safe,” said Batallion Chief Jeremy Rahn, a Cal Fire public information officer.
At the Friday meaning briefing, Cal Fire officials encouraged firefighters to help those returning home and be sensitive to their situation and needs.
The Mariposa sheriff said at a community meeting Thursday night in Merced that law enforcement will be out in full force as people return home to discourage looting and other criminal activity.
This story will be updated later in the day.
Comments