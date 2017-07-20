Peek inside 'firefighter city' at Merced County Fairgrounds

CalFire has set up its incident command post, basically a mobile city, for the Detwiler fire at the Merced County Fairgrounds.
Taser drill gives shocking look at advanced police officer training

Taser training is an annual requirement for deputies and correctional officers at the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The X26 Taser gun is a less-lethal force option for officers, and is used to incapacitate an individual. Seen in this video is Deputy Don Nevins receiving a 5-second charge from the taser.

Awesome video of humpback whale freed from shrimp trap in California

Fishermen, community members and marine organizations freed a juvenile humpback whale entangled in fishing gear on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, near Crescent City, California. According to NOAA Fisheries West Coast, a fishing vessel first reported that the 25-foot humpback whale was caught in a shrimp trap. The whale was successfully cut free after the combined effort of the Northcoast Marine Mammal Center, Humboldt State University, Oregon State University, US Coast Guard and California Whale Rescue.

O.J. Simpson is up for parole: A look at how he got here

Former football star and TV pitchman O.J. Simpson appears before Nevada parole board members on Thursday to plead for release after more than eight years in prison for a 2007 robbery to take back sports memorabilia. More than a decade earlier, he was acquitted of murder in the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in the 1995 "trial of the century."

Watch this police officer dance it out with kids at a birthday party

Shaker Heights, Ohio Police Officer Greg Kerr joined a group of kids in dancing the "Cha Cha Slide" at a young girl's birthday party after Kerr and other officers responded to a loud music complaint about the party. Shaker Heights Police Department said on their Facebook page that the neighbors were patient as the kids (and Officer Kerr) enjoyed one last song.

Watch firefighters revive a dog after a scary house fire

The Bakersfield Fire Department rescued a pet dog, who they referred to as "Jack" on their Facebook page, after he was found unresponsive during a residential fire on July 19, 2017. Using a specialized animal oxygen mask that the fire department carries in every engine thanks to two local girl scouts, firefighters were able to save the dog and transport him to a local veterinary clinic for follow-up treatment.