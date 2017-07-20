Your kids want to make slime, you want a clean kitchen. This is the answer

It’s slime time, kiddos.
Orchard Supply Hardware locations across the Central Valley and foothills will host free “Make Your Own Slime” events in stores Saturday, July 29. The hand-on workshops will provide all the ingredients needed to make your own oozy, icky stuff free of charge as well as how-to demonstrations. Kids are invited to give it a try, as well as kids-at-heart and intrepid parents.
Slime has long been a childhood favorite and is considered the signature substance of the Nickelodeon channel. This year has even been dubbed the “Summer of Slime” because of the boom in popularity in making the ooey-gooey concoction at home. Do-it-yourself slime videos have amassed millions upon millions of views on YouTube. And one Southern California-based YouTube star reportedly makes $200,000 a month from videos of herself mixing up the gloppy goop. Yes, six figures for slime.
The Orchard event doesn’t promise a lucrative slime-based career for your youngster, but it will give folks a chance to make their own in stores without dirtying up their kitchens. Or, if you like cleaning glue and glitter off your counters, you’re welcome to bring home the free materials and make your own mess in private.
The workshops will run 9 a.m. to noon at all Orchard Supply Hardware stores including locations on Sisk and Oakdale roads in Modesto, Geer Road in Turlock and Mono Way in Sonora. Slime-making is recommended for children ages 3 and up.
