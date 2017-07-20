Left out of indie band Grandaddy’s sold out Modesto show? Here’s a second chance

One sold out audience at the Gallo Center will welcome back Modesto indie rock breakout band Grandaddy – now even more fans will have a chance to flock to another.
The band’s slated 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 show at the Gallo Center for the Arts sold out – “zero tickets are left,” according to the venue’s director of marketing, Doug Hosner. So the center and the band have added a second show for the same day, this one at 4 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now for the added performance at www.galloarts.org.
Grandaddy will play the special homecoming sets in honor of its bassist Kevin Garcia, who passed away in May after a stroke. The appearance was booked before his passing; the band since has canceled all but the Modesto shows on what had been a planned tour.
Grandaddy was formed in Modesto in 1992 by Garcia, frontman Jason Lytle and drummer Aaron Burtch. Guitarist Jim Fairchild and keyboardist Tim Dryden joined in 1995. The band gained international success with the release of its first full-length album, “Under the Western Freeway,” in 1997 and maintained a cult following with subsequent releases. It broke up in 2006 when Lytle moved out of the region to work on solo projects, but reunited in 2012 for a limited set of shows.
Lytle moved back to Modesto last year and the members began playing together again. The band subsequently released the album “Last Place,” its first in 10 years.
For more on the band, see www.grandaddymusic.com.
