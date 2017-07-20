Around the Region (07/21/17)

MODESTO
What: American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: American Cancer Society, Inc., 3440 McHenry Ave Suite A-12
Info: The American Cancer Society invites the public to its discovery shop for its “Denim and Dazzle” event. Proceeds gp to support cancer research through each purchase. For more information, call 209-544-9279.
What: Melissa Fletcher's Medical Fund dinner
When: Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m.
Where: Our Lady of Fatima Parish Hall, 505 West Granger Ave.
Info: Melissa Fletcher is the music and choir director at Our Lady of Fatima Parish and was recently dianosed with cancer. The parish is helping to raise funds to help pay for her medical cost of care and to provide a stable environment for her recovery. Visiters will recieve a dinner consisting of chicken and sausage with pasta, fruit and a green salad including dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the parish office. Adults $20 and children 12 and under $15. For more information, contact Fred Carpenter by email at tubadude@sbcglobal.net.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: The Merced City Council authorized A. H. Groesel, assistant city clerk, to ask the local American Legion post to establish a committee to investigate persons claiming to be war veterans, seeking a free licenses to peddle or hawk merchandise on city streets. This action came after the board heard a letter from Albert Pedersen of Modesto, the12th district commander of the American Legion, outlining a plan to keep unauthorized persons from using the privilege given to war veterans. Pedersen explained that Modesto, 10 years prior, had experienced the same issue that was facing Merced.
Comments