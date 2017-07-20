Salida fire board backs station makeover. Residents want more firefighters.

Residents have challenged the Salida fire district board for spending more than $260,000 on fire station renovations, almost all for the main station on Salida Boulevard.
What the community needs are more paid firefighters, several residents said.
“We are hurting for firefighters in this district,” said Mark Stone, who spoke at Tuesday’s board meeting. “You are putting money into the station for things that are not necessary.”
On June 26, the Salida Fire Protection District board approved $165,000 in contracts for new windows at the main station, new doors, electrical work and lighting, replacement of the air conditioning and heating system, asphalt repairs and fencing and gates.
The amount also included some asphalt maintenance at the Ciccarelli Road station.
Tuesday, the board approved a $66,100 bid for painting the outside walls and interior of the main station and the exterior of the Ciccarelli Road station. The contract went to Crown Painting of Oakdale, one of only two bidders.
Board members are asking the county to split the cost of a $30,000 landscaping project at the Salida Boulevard station, which would include two trees and drought tolerant plants on the front and side near the street.
The district received a single bid for five of the eight renovation jobs. Contracts for the windows, asphalt and painting were awarded to the lowest bidders.
Ed Rusca said the board was ignoring what really needs to be fixed – the bathrooms and plumbing in the decades-old station. The fire department will he embarrassed if the toilets were to back up during the annual Christmas dinner at the station, Rusca said.
Residents also questioned a $23,000 contract with Gary Dutter Doors. It calls for replacing a dozen doors inside the station with metal frame doors. Firefighters are expected to remove the old wooden frames. The project won’t replace the engine bay doors.
District officials explained that the metal doors will keep engine exhausts out of rooms inside the station. Board member Mark Brubaker said the contract with Dutter Doors, the sole bidder, could be reconsidered even though it was approved June 26.
Gary Dutter said Wednesday that bringing the station up to code is costly. “The metal frames are a whole lot better; they are like the commercial-grade doors at schools,” Dutter said. “They need to have extra hardware. It’s expensive stuff.”
The board also has discussed new countertops, carpet and flooring for the station. Board members are waiting to see if the county helps pay for the landscaping before approving the contract with Continental Landscape of Modesto.
Fire Chief Dale Skiles said replacing the station’s plumbing could cost $60,000 to $120,000, with no guarantee of fixing the problem. The chief has talked to a contractor about a maintenance solution for the plumbing, he said.
Stone estimated the district will eventually spend $400,000 on the facility improvements, money that could be invested in expanding the paid staff. Salida has two firefighters on duty every day to cover a 42-square-mile area and the residents believe the department relies too much on volunteers. Stone has said it makes more sense to fix the bathrooms for staff rather than spend $30,000 on landscaping.
In response to the criticism, Brubaker said the district is trying to maintain an antiquated building and “feel we’re being nitpicked apart.”
Salida fire reverted to the struggles of a small district after the Modesto Regional Fire Authority dissolved in 2014. Salida was a partner with Modesto and the county in the regional effort to provide more efficient fire protection.
Two years ago, Salida voters turned down a proposed increase in assessments for fire service, with 52 percent opposing the increase from $45 to $156 per home. The yearly parcel taxes would have generated an additional $800,000 for the special district, which has an annual budget of more than $1 million.
The fire district needs to upgrade the Salida Boulevard station to continue using it for housing firefighters, Brubaker said. About two years ago, an architectural study estimated the facility needed $800,000 in renovations. That kind of money was not available so the district has planned to piecemeal the upgrades over three years, Brubaker said.
Board members said the district is required to pay prevailing wages, which has driven up costs of the renovations. Brubaker said the board will consider options for increasing daily staffing, such as stipends for volunteers and grant opportunities.
That can’t happen soon enough for Salida resident Nanette Spyksma. “The upgrades seem excessive,” she said.
The Salida Fire Protection District board also has approved the following contracts for station renovations:
– A-1 Glass Company, windows, $7,799
– Michael’s Heating & Air, HVAC, $28,325
– T.A. General Electric, electrical and lighting, $36,800
– Valley Entry Systems, fencing and gates, $21,192
– Untied Paving, asphalt, $47,959
