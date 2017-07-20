For 1st time, over half of people with HIV taking AIDS drugs

FILE - In this Dec.1, 2016 file photo, an HIV-positive Filipino lights candles around an AIDS symbol as he participates in an event in observance of World AIDS Day in Quezon city, Philippines. For the first time in the global AIDS epidemic that has spanned four decades and killed 35 million people, more than half of all those infected with HIV are on drugs to treat the virus, the United Nations said in a report released Thursday, July 20, 2017. Aaron Favila, FILE AP Photo