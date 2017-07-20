Bereaved N. Zealand family protests Japan's psychiatric care

In this Wednesday, July 19, 2017 photo, Martha Savage, mother of the late New Zealander Kelly Robert Savage, who was working as an English teacher in Japan, arrives with his portrait for a press conference in Tokyo. The New Zealand family said it wants to be a catalyst for change in mental health care in Japan following the death of Kelly who went into cardiac arrest after being restrained in a hospital for 10 straight days. The family suspects the death was caused by deep-vein thrombosis because of his immobility. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo