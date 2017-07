How to properly fit a life jacket in English and Spanish language

California Department of Parks and Recreation explains how to properly put on a life jacket so it fits and works. To recap, it will help keep your head above the water. If it's too big, the life jacket will ride up around your face. If it's too small, it will not be able to keep your body afloat. Life jackets designed for adults will not work for children. A Spanish version of the lesson follows the English version.