What is the Detwiler Fire doing to the Valley’s air quality?

An air quality alert issued for the central San Joaquin Valley because of the Detwiler Fire is set to expire Thursday, but it could be extended, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said Wednesday.
Skies over Fresno have been hazy for several days and residents have awakened to find ash falling outside. With the fire only 7 percent contained as of midday Wednesday, the haziness will continue, according to the National Weather Service. “Areas of smoke from area wildfires will persist across the Central California interior,” the service said.
Smoke and ash particles can enter eyes or lungs and cause burning, a runny nose and other respiratory illnesses, the district said. Those with chronic heart or lung diseases are more susceptible, and it may trigger asthma attacks and acute bronchitis. The district also cautions children and the elderly against strenuous activity and prolonged exposure to the outside air. Air quality tends to get worse in the afternoon
Air alerts have also been issued for Mariposa and Tuolumne counties, as well as Mono and Alpine counties on the east side of the Sierra. Those areas are being affected by smoke blowing over the range.
Carlos Flores, a registered nurse and trauma coordinator at Valley Children’s Hospital, says although many kids visit the hospital for respiratory illnesses, he doesn’t necessarily see a spike during days with bad air quality.
As of Wednesday, the district’s air monitors signaled nothing out of the ordinary, but spokeswoman Cassandra Melching said the danger lies in what the monitors can’t pick up.
Monitors are designed to detect fine particulate matter, which can’t be seen by the naked eye. “Ash is a lot larger,” Melching said. “We tell people, if you can see and smell smoke and see ash falling, treat it as a level four or five. Stay indoors in that cool filtered air.”
Melching said wildfires, bad air quality and even raining ash are a normal part of summer in the Valley. “We’re surrounded by mountain ranges,” she said. “This is what we get.”
This story will be updated.
Comments