Around the Region (07/20/17)

MODESTO
What: MJC Foundation Sonata
When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m..
Where: Greens on Tenth, 947 10th Street
Info: The Modesto Junior College Foundation is celebrating the roaring 20s at this year’s Summer Sonata at Greens on Tenth in downtown Modesto. The elegant evening will feature dinner by Greens, a selection of fine wines and a program showcasing MJC’s heritage, with a special focus on the 1920s history of the college. The event will open with a reception and silent auction at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:45 p.m. After dinner there will be a program and a live auction. The cost to attend is $150 per person and event proceeds benefit college programs, campus projects and student scholarships. To purchase Sonata tickets call the Foundation Office at 209-575-6068.
What: SCOE Operation Backpack Drive
When: Through July 31
Where: Various Locations
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) aims to provide local homeless and at-risk youth with new backpacks and school supplies. For additional information including a full listing of all drop-off locations, how to volunteer, and the option to give online, visit www.stancoe.org/go/backpack.
What: Round Table Pizza - Make-A-Wish
When: Through July 31
Where: Round Table Pizza, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Round Table Pizza has partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the month of July to help make the wishes of young people with life-threatening medical conditions come true. On July 25, 5 to 8 p.m. the Round Table Pizza in Century Center shopping complex invites the public to its night of fun and games. There will be raffles, games, balloons, face painting and crafts for kids. All proceeds go to help Make-A-Wish. For more information contact the Danielle at Century Center Round Table Pizza, 209-522-7213 or visit www.roundtablepizza.com.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Car Show
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Old La Grange Schoolhouse, Old La Grange Road and Floto Street
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge No. 65 invites the public to its Second Annual IOOF Lodge #65 Car Show. The classic car show will also include a DJ, food and soft drink booths. Gates open at 6 a.m. for entry of any vehicle, which includes motorcycles, boats and more. Pre-registration is $25 per car with commemorative plaque included; late registration is $30. For more information on registration call Kenny McIntyre 209-324-9016 or Mike Pease 209-277-7039.
VALLECITO
What: Twisted Oak Concert Series
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: 4280 Red Hill Road at Hwy. 4
Info: The Twisted Oak Concert Series will feature the John Jorgenson Quintet, Gypsy Jazz in the style of Django Reinhart, and beyond. Gates open at 7 p.m. for festival-seating style, first come, first served. Dinner will be offered for purchase, barbecue ribs with sides. Tickets are $30 for adults; $10 for children 12 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-736-9080 or visit https://www.twistedoak.com/plb
50 YEARS AGO: The Local Agency Formation Commission was set to meet the following day to consider five requests to annex land into the city’s of Modesto and Turlock. Modesto had two requests before the agency; Dry Creek #2 - 5 acres at Edgebrook Drive and El Vista Ave. and North 99 #3 - about nine acres at Clayton Ave. and Freeway 99. Turlock requested five parcels that were considered uninhabited, with fewer that 12 registered voters, so annexation elections would not have been required.
