Australia to help Sri Lanka fight worst-ever dengue outbreak

FILE - In this July 4, 2017 file photo, a Sri Lankan municipal worker fumigates during Dengue fever irradiation work in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Australia is contributing funds to help Sri Lanka combat its worst outbreak of dengue fever, which has claimed 250 lives and infected nearly 100,000 people so far this year in the Indian Ocean island nation. Visiting Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Wednesday night, July 19, 2017, that Australia is giving 475,000 Australian dollars

US $377,000) to the World Health Organization to implement immediate dengue prevention, management and eradication programs in Sri Lanka.