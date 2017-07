The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens welcomed the long-awaited birth of a baby rhino early on July 17. Seyia, an eastern black rhino, gave birth to a healthy calf named Kendi after 30 minutes of labor. The calf is one of only five eastern black rhinos born in North America in the last two years. The sex of the calf has not yet been established as the crew at Cincinnati Zoo are giving the mother and baby space during this critical bonding stage.