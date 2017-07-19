Mariposa residents brace for worst as wildfire rages

Catheys Valley resident Kim Strauss was awed at the red glow of the Detwiler fire several hills over Monday night.

But by Tuesday morning, the fire peeked above those hills as it moved south and east toward Mariposa and Catheys Valley.

Strauss evacuated her home at about 11 a.m. with his mother, Betty, and two dogs Buddy and Skittles.

“I don’t think our house is going to withstand it,” Strauss said, adding that he and his mother are mentally prepared for the loss just months after agreeing to purchase the home.

Kim and Betty Strauss, like many residents of Mariposa County, evacuated their homes with loved ones, bare essentials and the clothes on their backs.

“Most of them were given 10 minutes to pack what they could,” said April Thacker, a volunteer for the Red Cross, which set up a shelter at Cesar E. Chavez Middle School in Planada.

The fire, which started Sunday in Hunters Valley, spread at a rate of one mile per hour Tuesday afternoon, devouring 25,000 acres of dry grass, and dead trees. Eight homes were destroyed and one was damaged, according to a Calfire update Tuesday night.

Along with Mariposa and parts of Catheys Valley, the areas of Mt. Bullion, Bear Valley, Mormon Bar, Agua Fria and Yaqui Gulch were issued evacuation notices.

“At night, the temperatures go down,” said Calfire PIO Toni Davis. “So (firefighters) are trying to make as much headway as they can.”

Davis said Calfire doesn’t use air support at night. So fire crews and bulldozers are doing the heavy lifting during the night shift, “punching in along the fire’s edge.”

The fire was just 5 percent contained, and large spans of highways 49 and 140 were closed in Mariposa County.

“Throughout the morning, it was starting to get worse,” said Marilee Tiner, a Mariposa resident who also was forced from her home Tuesday with her husband, father-in-law, sisters-in-law and two children along with several animals. “It was raining ashes and smelling really bad.”

The Tiners were able to tow with them all of their dogs and goats, as well as several of their chickens and pigeons.

Several families, including the Strausses and the Tiners, were spending the night at shelters set up by the Red Cross in Oakhurst and Planada.

But finding shelter for the thousands of displaced Mariposa men and women could prove challenging.

More than a dozen hotels between Merced and Turlock all confirmed they were booked completely Tuesday night. Just two hotels said they had a few beds left as of 6:40 p.m., but those also were expected to go fast.

And as the fire rages with little inclination of slowing down, they may lose their homes and everything in it.

Kim Strauss said that his realtor said there are several homes the family can move into if their new home burns down. That gave him and his mother some hope.

For the Tiners, that hope came from their faith.

“Those following Jesus just need to keep trusting and holding onto him,” said Debby Tiner.