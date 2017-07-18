A wildfire burned east of the old covered bridge at Knights Ferry on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
News

July 18, 2017 9:40 PM

Wildfire threatens structures at Knights Ferry — at 15-20 acres as of 9:15 p.m.

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

Firefighters descended on Knights Ferry on Tuesday night to battle a wildfire that threatened structures around the historic town.

The blaze was east of the old covered bridge over the Stanislaus River and had reached 15 to 20 acres as of 9:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.

It is responding with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to the fire, which was described as “wind-driven.”

We will have more on this story as information is available.

John Holland: 209-578-2385

