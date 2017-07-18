Wildfire threatens structures at Knights Ferry — at 15-20 acres as of 9:15 p.m.

Firefighters descended on Knights Ferry on Tuesday night to battle a wildfire that threatened structures around the historic town.
The blaze was east of the old covered bridge over the Stanislaus River and had reached 15 to 20 acres as of 9:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
It is responding with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to the fire, which was described as “wind-driven.”
We will have more on this story as information is available.
